© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Climate Change: The Forgotten Issue Of This Year's Election

By NPR Staff,
Jennifer SchmidtTara BoyleMaggie PenmanRenee KlahrShankar Vedantam
Published November 8, 2016 at 12:00 AM EST
Many glaciers are melting in Alaska. Scientists believe climate change is at work.
Many glaciers are melting in Alaska. Scientists believe climate change is at work.

Of all the things that have come up during this election cycle — from immigration to the size of one candidate's hands — one issue that didn't get much air time was climate change.

"We tend to be very focused on the short term," explains George Marshall, Director of Projects at Climate Outreach and author of Don't Even Think About It: Why Our Brains Are Wired to Ignore Climate Change."We tend to discount [...] things happening in the future the further away they are."

In this week's encore episode, Shankar Vedantam takes us to the Mendenhall Glacier in Alaska to explore why it's so difficult for us to wrap our heads around climate change.

The Hidden Brain podcast is hosted by Shankar Vedantam and produced by Maggie Penman, Jennifer Schmidt and Renee Klahr. Our supervising producer is Tara Boyle. You can also follow us on Twitter @hiddenbrain, and listen for Hidden Brain stories each week on your local public radio station.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff
Jennifer Schmidt
See stories by Jennifer Schmidt
Tara Boyle
See stories by Tara Boyle
Maggie Penman
See stories by Maggie Penman
Renee Klahr
See stories by Renee Klahr
Shankar Vedantam
Shankar Vedantam is NPR's social science correspondent and the host of Hidden Brain. The focus of his reporting is on human behavior and the social sciences, and how research in those fields can get listeners to think about the news in unusual and interesting ways. Hidden Brain is among the most popular podcasts in the world, with over two million downloads per week. The Hidden Brain radio show is featured on some 250 public radio stations across the United States.
See stories by Shankar Vedantam