Need Some Perspective? Watch Carl Sagan's 'Pale Blue Dot'

By Adam Frank
Published November 8, 2016 at 7:00 AM EST
NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) captured a unique view of Earth, composed from a series of images, from the spacecraft's vantage point in orbit around the moon on Oct. 12, 2015.

So, it's Election Day here in the United States.

Every presidential election seems important, but I am sure that I am not alone in thinking this one is different, maybe more important than most.

So, please, go vote.

When you're done, I give you (once again) Carl Sagan's beautiful "Pale Blue Dot" speech to put it all in perspective.

Adam Frank is a co-founder of the 13.7 blog, an astrophysics professor at the University of Rochester, a book author and a self-described "evangelist of science." You can keep up with more of what Adam is thinking onFacebook and Twitter:@adamfrank4

