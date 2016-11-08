When Do Polls Close On Election Day, And Where Should I Vote?

The day that everyone has been talking about is finally here. While millions of Americans have already cast their ballots in early-voting states, the majority of votes will be cast today.

NPR will have live results as polls close at 7 p.m. ET right here on and on your local NPR station.

Not sure where to find your polling location? Google has made it easy with its polling place locator feature. Simply type "where do I vote" in Google's search engine, and you'll be able to find your polling location after typing in your home address.

Americans using Uber, a ride-hailing app, today will get a notification reminding them that it's Election Day. After users enter their address into the app, it will automatically find their polling locations.

How long do voters have to get to their polling locations? States are listed below by latest poll closing time (ET) per The Associated Press.

7 p.m.

Georgia

Indiana*

Kentucky**

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

*The majority of Indiana is in ET and closes at 6 p.m. ET. However, there are 12 counties in CT that close at 7 p.m. ET. They are: Gibson, Jasper, Lake, Laporte, Newton, Perry, Porter, Posey, Spencer, Starke, Vanderburgh and Warrick

**The majority of the state is in ET and closes at 6 p.m. ET. However, the following counties are in CT and close at 7 p.m. ET: Adair, Allen, Ballard, Barren, Breckinridge, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Clinton, Crittenden, Cumberland, Daviess, Edmonson, Fulton, Graves, Grayson, Green, Hancock, Hart, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, McCracken, McLean, Marshall, Metcalfe, Monroe, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Russell, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Union, Warren and Webster.

7:30 p.m.

North Carolina

Ohio

West Virginia

8 p.m.

Alabama*

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida**

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Mississippi

Missouri

New Hampshire***

New Jersey

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee****

*All of Alabama's polls close at 8 p.m. ET, except for the following locations in Chambers County: Huguley, Lannett and Valley, which close at 7 p.m. ET. Lee and Russell will close at 8 p.m. ET.

**All counties close at 7 p.m. local time. Counties in CT closing at 8 p.m. ET are Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Holmes, Jackson, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton and Washington.

***Most of New Hampshire closes at 7 p.m. ET. Brookline and Kensington close at 7:30 p.m. ET. Nashua, along with the following 20 towns, close at 8 p.m. ET: Amherst, Atkinson, Danvile, Derry, Exeter, Fremont, Hampstead, Hampton, Hampton Falls, Hudson, Kingston, Londonderry, Milford, Newton, Pelham, Plaistow, Sandown, South Hampton, Stratham and Windham.

****Counties in ET close at 8 p.m. local time and counties in CT close at 7 p.m. local time. ET counties include: Anderson, Blount, Bradley, Campbell, Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hamilton, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Loudon, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Polk, Rhea, Roane, Scott, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi, Union and Washington.

8:30 p.m.

Arkansas

9 p.m.

Arizona*

Colorado

Kansas**

Louisiana

Michigan***

Minnesota

Nebraska****

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota*****

South Dakota******

Texas*******

Wisconsin

Wyoming

*Polls close at 7p.m. local time. All of Arizona is in MT; however, the majority of the state does not observe daylight saving time.

**All of Kansas closes at 7 p.m. local time. Most of Kansas is in CT and closes at 8 p.m. ET, however there are four counties in MT that close at 9 p.m. ET. They are: Greeley, Hamilton, Sherman and Wallace.

***All polls close at 8 p.m. local time. Four counties are in CT and close at 9 p.m. ET. They are: Dickinson, Gobegic, Iron and Menominee.

****Most of Nebraska is in CT and closes at 8 p.m. CT. Those counties in MT that close at 7 p.m. MT are: Arthur, Banner, Box Butte, Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Dundy, Garden, Grant, Hooker, Keith, Kimball, Morrill, Perkins, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan and Sioux.

*****41 counties are in CT and close at 8 p.m. ET. Cass, Adams, Billings, Bowman, Golden Valley, Grant, Hettinger, Slope and Stark close at 9 p.m. ET.

******Most of South Dakota is in CT and closes at 8 p.m. ET. Counties in MT closing at 9 p.m. ET include Bennett, Butte, Corson, Custer, Dewey, Fall River, Haakon, Harding, Jackson, Lawrence, Meade, Pennington, Perkins, Shannon, Stanley and Ziebach.

*******Most of Texas closes at 8 p.m. ET, but the following counties in MT close at 9 p.m. ET: Culberson, El Paso and Hudspeth.

10 p.m.

Iowa

Montana

Nevada

Utah

11 p.m.

California

Hawaii

Idaho*

Oregon**

Washington

*All counties close at 8 p.m. local time. Counties in PT close at 11 p.m. ET. They are: Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone. Idaho county is mostly in PT but has two precincts (Pollock and Riggins) in MT that close at 10 p.m. ET.

**Most of Oregon is in PT; however, Malheur County is mostly in MT and closes at 10 p.m. ET.

1 a.m.

Alaska*

*All polls close at 8 p.m. local time. Most precincts are located in AKST, where polls close at 12 a.m. ET. The Aleutians #1 precinct in Adak will close at 1 a.m. ET.

Want more detail on what's happening every hour of the night? Check out NPR's viewer's guide below, which details how many electoral votes are at stake, as well as who is favored to win based on NPR's electoral analysis.

7 P.M. NEWS

Polls close in 6 states, 60 electoral votes

Clinton favored to win 1 state: Vermont (3)

Trump favored to win 3 states (28 EV): Indiana (11), Kentucky (8), South Carolina (9)

Lean Clinton: Virginia (13)

Lean Trump:Georgia (16)

One notable Senate race:

Indiana – Toss-up:Rep. Todd Young (R) vs. Evan Bayh (D)

Two toss-up Gubernatorial races:

Indiana:Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) vs. John Gregg (D)

Vermont:Lt. Gov. Phil Scott (R) vs. Sue Minter (D)

7:30 P.M. NEWS

Polls close in 3 states, 38 electoral votes

Trump favored to win 1 state: West Virginia (5)

Lean Trump: Ohio (18)

Toss-up: North Carolina (15)

Two notable Senate races:

North Carolina – Toss-up:Sen. Richard Burr (R) vs. Deborah Ross (D)

Ohio – Likely R:Sen. Rob Portman (R) vs. former Gov. Ted Strickland (D)

Two toss-up Gubernatorial races:

North Carolina:Gov. Pat McCrory (R) vs. Roy Cooper (D)

West Virginia: Bill Cole (R) vs. Jim Justice (D)

At this time, polls have closed in 9 states total, with 98 total EVs.

8 P.M. NEWS

Polls close in 16 states plus D.C., 172 electoral votes

Clinton favored to win 7 states, plus D.C. and part of Maine for total of 75 EV: Connecticut (7), Delaware (3), D.C. (3), Illinois (20), part of Maine (3 votes), Maryland (10), Massachusetts (11), New Jersey (14), Rhode Island (4)

Trump favored to win 5 states (43 EV): Alabama (9), Mississippi (6), Missouri (10), Oklahoma (7), Tennessee (11)

Lean Clinton: Pennsylvania (20)

Toss-up: Florida (29), New Hampshire (4), part of Maine (1 vote)

Five notable Senate races:

New Hampshire – Toss-up:Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R) vs. Gov. Maggie Hassan (D)

Pennsylvania- Toss-up:Sen. Pat Toomey (R) vs. Kate McGinty (D)

Missouri – Toss-up:Sen. Roy Blunt (R) vs. Jason Kander (D)

Florida – Lean R:Sen. Marco Rubio (R) vs. Rep. Patrick Murphy (D)

Illinois – Likely D: Sen. Mark Kirk (R) vs. Rep. Tammy Duckworth (D)

Two toss-up Gubernatorial races:

Missouri:Eric Greitens (R) vs. Chris Koster (D)

New Hampshire:Chris Sununu (R) vs. Colin Van Ostern (D)

At this time, polls have closed in 25 states total + D.C., with 270 total EVs.

8:30 P.M. NEWS

Polls close in 1 state, 6 electoral votes

Trump favored to win 1 state: Arkansas (6)

At this time, polls have closed in 26 states total + D.C., with 276 total EVs.

9 P.M. NEWS

Polls close in 14 states, 156 electoral votes

Clinton favored to win 2 states (34 EV): New Mexico (5), New York (29)

Trump favored to win 6 states plus part of Nebraska for total of 65 EV: Kansas (6), Louisiana (8), part of Nebraska (4 votes), North Dakota (3), South Dakota (3), Texas (38), Wyoming (3)

Lean Clinton:Colorado (9), Michigan (16), Minnesota (10), Wisconsin (10)

Lean Trump:Arizona (11)

Toss-up: part of Nebraska (1 vote)

Three notable Senate races:

Wisconsin – Toss-up: Sen. Ron Johnson (R) vs. former Sen. Russ Feingold (D)

Arizona – Likely R: Sen. John McCain (R) vs. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D)

Colorado– Likely D: Sen. Michael Bennet (D) vs. Darryl Glenn (R)

At this time, polls have closed in 40 states total + D.C., with 432 total EVs.

10 P.M. NEWS

Polls close in 4 states, 21 electoral votes

Trump favored to win 1 state: Montana (3)

Lean Trump:Iowa (6), Utah (6)

Lean Clinton: Nevada (6)

One notable Senate race:

Nevada – Toss-up:Rep. Joe Heck (R) vs. Catherine Cortez Masto (D)

One notable Gubernatorial race:

Montana – Lean D: Gov. Steve Bullock (D) vs. Greg Gianforte (R)

At this time, polls have closed in 44 states total + D.C., with 453 total EVs.

11 P.M. NEWS

Polls close in 5 states, 82 electoral votes

Clinton favored to win 4 states (78 EV): California (55), Hawaii (4), Oregon (7), Washington (12)

Trump favored to win 1 state: Idaho (4)

One notable Senate race:

California – Dem (jungle primary)Kamala Harris vs. Rep. Loretta Sanchez

At this time, polls have closed in 49 states total + D.C., with 535 total EVs.

1 A.M. (Nov. 9) NEWS

Polls close in 1 state, 3 electoral votes

Trump favored to win 1 state: Alaska (3)

At this time, polls have closed in 50 states total + D.C., with 538 total EVs.

