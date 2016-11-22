On Conflict Of Interest And Climate Change: What Trump Told 'Times' Journalists

Donald Trump had a wide-ranging talk with New York Times journalists on Tuesday.

The president-elect disavowed the alt-right — a movement with views widely considered anti-Semitic and white supremacist—and also dismissed concerns about his potential conflicts of interests. Times journalists live tweeted the meeting. Here are some highlights:

On Whether He Spoke To Nigel Farage About Opposing Wind Farms:

"I might have brought it up," Trump says of Farage meeting and wind farms. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 22, 2016

On Potential Conflicts Of Interest:

Trump on his businesses/conflict q's: "The law's totally on my side, the president can't have a conflict of interest." — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 22, 2016

Conflicts of interest? Trump says: “If it were up to some people, I would never, ever see my daughter Ivanka again." — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) November 22, 2016

What about selling your company? “That’s a really hard thing to do, because I have real estate." — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) November 22, 2016

"My company's so unimportant to me relative to what I'm doing." Trump. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 22, 2016

Trump acknowledges the DC hotel he owns is "probably a more valuable asset than it was before." Says the brand is "hotter." — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 22, 2016

On Whether He'll Prosecute Clinton:

"My inclination would be for whatever power I have on the matter is to say let's go forward.This has been looked at for so long, ad nauseum" — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 22, 2016

That last tweet was Trump making clear he doesn't favor prosecution. Added people could argue the Clinton Foundation has done "good work." — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 22, 2016

"I think it would be very very divisive for the country," Trump says about prosecuting the Clintons. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 22, 2016

On his chief strategist Steve Bannon:

Trump: “I’ve known Steve Bannon a long time. If i thought he was a racist, or alt-right…I wouldn’t even think about hiring him." — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) November 22, 2016

Trump on Bannon: "I think it's very hard on him. I think he's having a hard time with it. Because it's not him." — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 22, 2016

On Peace in the Middle East:

“I would love to be the one who made peace with Israel and the Palestinians, that would be such a great achievement." — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) November 22, 2016

Trump: Jared Kushner could help make peace between the Israelis and Palestinians. — Elisabeth Bumiller (@BumillerNYT) November 22, 2016

On the Alt-Right:

Will the President-elect condemn Richard Spencer’s alt-right gathering? “I condemn them. I disavow, and I condemn,” says Trump. — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) November 22, 2016

On Climate Change:

"I think there is some connectivity" between humans and climate change, Trump says. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 22, 2016