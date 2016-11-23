Contest: Seeking Nominations For Untold Stories In Global Health

Do you know any global health stories that should be getting coverage — but are overlooked by the media?

That's the question behind the Untold Global Health Stories contest, sponsored by the Goats and Soda blog, Global Health Now and the Consortium of Universities for Global Health (CUGH).

The goal is to bring vital but neglected stories to the public eye.

We invite our readers to nominate a health issue that deserves urgent attention but has largely been underreported or ignored by the media. We'd suggest focusing on a specific problem in a specific part of the world. Your nomination should include any data and evidence available as well as contact information for groups working on the issue.

You can see examples of past winners and learn more about the contest at the Global Health Now web site. You'll find the entry form here. The contest deadline is November 30.

The prize for the winning entry is free registration for the 2017 Annual CUGH Global Health Conference, to be held April 7-10 in Washington, D.C. That's where the winner and runners-up will be announced.

