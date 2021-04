Talking about money with family can be tricky. Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist for the Washington Post, shares tips with NPR's Ailsa Chang and answers listener questions.

In our extended cut, which you can listen to below, Singletary answers some more listener questions we weren't able to include in our cut for broadcast, like:

How do I turn down extravagant gifts that feel like they have strings attached?

How do I talk to my spouse about saving money for our own future before giving money to her family?

