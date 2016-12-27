© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Big Newspapers Are Booming: 'Washington Post' To Add 60 Newsroom Jobs

By Laurel Wamsley
Published December 27, 2016 at 5:04 PM EST
<em>The Washington Post</em> set records for traffic and digital advertising revenue in 2016. The <em>Post</em> moved to this new building on Washington's K Street in December 2015.
<em>The Washington Post</em> set records for traffic and digital advertising revenue in 2016. The <em>Post</em> moved to this new building on Washington's K Street in December 2015.

The Washington Post expects to hire more than 60 journalists in the coming months — a sign of remarkable growth for a newspaper in the digital age.

After a year of record traffic and digital advertising revenue, the Post newsroom will grow by more than 8 percent, to more than 750 people. The extent of the newsroom expansion was first reported by Politico. The Postwill add a "rapid-response" investigative team, expand its video journalism and breaking news staff, and make additional investments in podcasts and photography.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos bought the Post in October 2013 and reportedly invested $50 million in the company last year. That investment is paying off, according to a memo from publisher Fred Ryan that said the Postis now "a profitable and growing company." Ryan said the Post's online traffic had increased by nearly 50 percent in the past year, and new subscriptions have grown by 75 percent, more than doubling digital subscription revenue.

Meanwhile, subscriptions at The New York Times have also surged. TimesCEO Mark Thompson said on CNBC that the paper added 132,000 new subscribers in the 18 days after the election, a tenfold increase over the same period a year ago. TheLos Angeles Times and The Wall Street Journal also reported record growth in subscriptions.

In June, Donald Trump revoked the Post's press credentials at his campaign events, before lifting the ban on the Post and other news organizations two months later.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Laurel Wamsley
Laurel Wamsley is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She reports breaking news for NPR's digital coverage, newscasts, and news magazines, as well as occasional features. She was also the lead reporter for NPR's coverage of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.
See stories by Laurel Wamsley