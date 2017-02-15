PHOTOS: At Westminster, Rumor Wins — But They're All Good Dogs

There was no end of intrigue at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show this year.

Rumor, the German shepherd who narrowly lost at last year's show, had come close to simply hanging up her leash and retiring. Instead, she stormed back to win her category again this year — and then, to top it all off, beat out more than 2,800 dogs to take Best in Show on Tuesday, as well.

RUMOR HAS IT! Rumor the German Shepherd wins 2017 Best in Show! #WKCDogShow https://t.co/Os56nHXSdV — FS1 (@FS1) February 15, 2017

The triumph makes her only the second German shepherd to win the top prize in Westminster's 141-year history. Considering Westminster is the second-longest continuously running sporting event in the U.S. — second only to the Kentucky Derby — the redemptive win for the 5 1/2-year-old female is no mean feat.

Not only that, but as NPR's Merrit Kennedy noted earlier this month, Westminster also played host to another rarity at this year's dog show: cats. The featured felines shared a showcase with the dogs called Meet & Compete.

Still, whatever words we can offer on the event seem a little beside the point. The dogs — big and small, noble and loony — are the main event.

So, without further throat-clearing, here's what you came for: A few of our very favorite images from the competition.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images / A West Highland white terrier surveys all the land (it assumes) it owns. The confident breed takes even its grooming with aplomb.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images / Tommy, an English setter, looks on backstage on the final night of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images / A bulldog rests before stepping into the spotlight. Two-hundred different breeds or varieties took part in the competition.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images / A golden retriever attempts to maintain composure, cheeks flopping to and fro, as it trots for the judge's appraisal.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images / An Afghan hound stays in the benching area during Day One of the Westminster Kennel Club on Monday.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images / A Cardigan Welsh corgi runs during the competition, flashing a smile for the camera.