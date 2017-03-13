© 2021 Maine Public
Parent Anxiety, Screen Time And Learning In The Digital Age

By Anya Kamenetz,
Elissa Nadworny
Published March 13, 2017 at 6:02 AM EDT
NPR Ed convened a group of parents to talk about how they're coping with the information age.

"If I can get them out the door with pants on, I feel like we've won the day."

A lot of parents can probably relate to those words from a stressed out dad, who's trying to deal with big issues of parenting amid the normal chaos of just getting them to school.

He was one of more than a dozen parents who joined us one night to talk about parenting in the digital age. We wanted to know: How do you make sense of all the latest research on a topic like screen time and somehow fit it into daily family life?

Considering how tough it can be to just get through Monday, that's a tall order.

Who better to help us frame the question than actual parents? So we reached out to Generation Listen, the NPR project that brings listeners together, to start the conversation. On couches and chairs at the headquarters of the Manhattan nonprofit, Data & Society, we talked about screen time limits, privacy and the role of devices and screens in the classroom. And then we brought some experts into the conversation.

Click play at the top of the screen to listen.

