WATCH: Olly The Terrier Face-Plants His Way To Dog Show Glory

Olly the Jack Russell terrier forgot the first rule of skills competitions: It's generally best to avoid falling flat on your face.

Still, that didn't dampen the rescue dog's enthusiasm at a Friday skills competition at the annual Crufts dog show in the United Kingdom. Paws akimbo, mug applied directly to turf, Olly simply scrambled to collect himself, gathered some momentum and conquered every one of the remaining obstacles — often by missing them entirely.

He earned the world's enduring admiration in the process.

Now, we could comment on the brewing controversy surrounding the looks of the dog that ultimately won Best in Show. Or, we could dredge up the intrigue that followed the 2015 show.

But really, that would distract from the real hero here. So instead we'll simply recommend you open your week with the video above, and let the trusty announcer sum things up for us.

"What a nosedive! And he couldn't care less."

