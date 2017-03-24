© 2021 Maine Public
Murder Of Putin Critic In Ukraine Denounced As 'Act Of State Terrorism' By Russia

Published March 24, 2017 at 12:20 PM EDT
Forensic experts carry the body of Denis Voronenkov, after he was shot dead in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday, March 23, 2017. (Sergei Chuzavkov/AP)
The killing of a former Russian lawmaker who defected to Ukraine is being denounced by Ukraine’s president as an “act of state terrorism by Russia.”

Denis Voronenkov moved to Kiev last fall where he became a Ukrainian citizen and an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Voronenkov said he had to leave Russia because he was being persecuted by Russian security agents.

Washington Post reporter Andrew Roth (@ARothWP) spoke with Voronenkov just a few days before the murder, and joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young with the latest from Kiev.

