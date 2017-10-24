Experiences Of Discrimination In America
How do African-Americans experience discrimination in daily life?
A poll by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF), and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health is examining the extent of discrimination against six major ethnic and racial groups in America today.
The results for African-Americans will be released Tuesday, Oct. 24, and highlighted in an expert panel discussion to be live-streamed here at 12 p.m. ET that day, as part of The Forum at the Harvard Chan School.
With unprecedented documentation, the poll provides results from police interaction, job applications, health care, racial slurs and more. The Forum will explore the results and their implications for society.
This poll is the first among a series of reports that surveyed additional groups, including Latinos, Asian-Americans, Native Americans, men, women, and LGBTQ adults, on their experiences with discrimination.
Joe Neel, deputy senior supervising editor on NPR's Science Desk, will moderate the discussion with:
