Univision Names Ilia Calderon As Co-Anchor Of Its Flagship Evening News Program
Univision has named Ilia Calderon as co-anchor of Noticiero Univision — Spanish-language media's most important evening news broadcast. Calderon is the first Afro-Latina to anchor a national news program, which is a big deal for a network often criticized for racially insensitive content and its lack of darker-skinned on-air talent.
Corrected: November 10, 2017 at 12:00 AM EST
The host introduction to this piece implies that Ilia Calderon's appointment to Univision made her the first Afro-Latina to host a national news broadcast. In fact, that appointment makes her the first Afro-Latina to host a national daily evening news program. She anchored a weekend show at Telemundo earlier in her career.