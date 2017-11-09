© 2021 Maine Public
Univision Names Ilia Calderon As Co-Anchor Of Its Flagship Evening News Program

Published November 9, 2017 at 4:49 PM EST

Univision has named Ilia Calderon as co-anchor of Noticiero Univision — Spanish-language media's most important evening news broadcast. Calderon is the first Afro-Latina to anchor a national news program, which is a big deal for a network often criticized for racially insensitive content and its lack of darker-skinned on-air talent.

Corrected: November 10, 2017 at 12:00 AM EST
The host introduction to this piece implies that Ilia Calderon's appointment to Univision made her the first Afro-Latina to host a national news broadcast. In fact, that appointment makes her the first Afro-Latina to host a national daily evening news program. She anchored a weekend show at Telemundo earlier in her career.
