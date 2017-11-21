Trump Uses Pardoning Power Without Ruffling Feathers

ELISE HU, HOST:

This is a story about two guys raised together on the sounds of Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Journey.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DON'T STOP BELIEVIN'")

STEVE PERRY: (Singing) Just a city boy born and raised in South Detroit.

HU: Actually, these guys were raised in Douglas County, Minn.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

They were born this past June. And they were exposed to music early on to help them get used to different sounds, grooming them for a big moment.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Today, in the spirit of Thanksgiving, I will grant a presidential pardon to a turkey.

SHAPIRO: The annual White House Thanksgiving turkey pardon - Drumstick was the star turkey, but Wishbone, his wing man, also got a pardon.

HU: They will go on to join the last turkey pair spared at the White House by President Obama, Tater and Tot. And today, Trump announced the status of those turkeys won't change.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: As many of you know, I have been very active in overturning a number of executive actions by my predecessor. However, I have been informed by the White House counsel's office that Tater and Tot's pardons cannot under any circumstances be revoked. So we're not going to revoke them. So Tater and Tot, you can rest easy.

SHAPIRO: They've been living at a turkey sanctuary at Virginia Tech called Gobbler's Rest. Wishbone and Drumstick will join them there.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: Are you ready, Drumstick? OK, Drumstick, you are hereby pardoned.

HU: And in the moment, Drumstick was calm. He fluffed his feathers and didn't move from his perch, a table decorated with fall-colored leaves, roses and small pumpkins. The turkey training with the music had paid off.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DON'T STOP BELIEVIN'")

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DON'T STOP BELIEVIN'")

JOURNEY: (Singing) Don't stop believin'. Hold on to that feeling. Street lights, people...