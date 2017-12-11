'Shape Of Water,' 'Big Little Lies' Snag Most Golden Globe Nominations
The nominees for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards were announced early Monday morning in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Guillermo del Toro's fantasy The Shape of Water — a dreamy love story between a mute janitor in a government lab and an amphibian man in tank — snagged the most motion picture nominations, with seven. Upcoming Pentagon Papers drama The Post and the darkly comic Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri got six apiece.
In television, the domestic melodrama Big Little Lies led the pack with six nominations, followed by Feud: Bette and Joan, Fargo, The Handmaid's Tale and This Is Us. HBO, Netflix and FX productions got the most TV nominations.
BothBig Little Lies and The Handmaid's Tale took home multiple awards at September's Emmy Awards.
The big winner at the 2017 Globes was La La Land, which took seven, including best motion picture, comedy or musical. But the night's final award went to Barry Jenkins' Moonlight, which won for best motion picture, drama.
Last year's ceremony was notable for other reasons, including a marked increase in diversity among the nominees and Meryl Streep's calling out President Trump for mocking a disabled reporter.
This year's awards — the 75th annual — will be hosted by Seth Myers and broadcast live on NBC on January 7.
Without futher ado, the nominees are:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
Lady Bird
I, Tonya
Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama
Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, ESQ
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All The Money In The World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Steve Carell, Battle Of The Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman,The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Director – Motion Picture
Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All The Money In The World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Liz Hannah, Josh Singer, The Post
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game
Best Animated Feature Film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Foreign Language Film
Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
Best TV Comedy Series
black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Television Drama Series
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
This Is Us
Stranger Things
Game of Thrones
Best Limited TV Series or Movie
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Best Actor in a TV Comedy or Musical
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Best Actress in a TV Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Best Actor in a TV Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best Actress in a Limited TV Series or Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Actor in a Limited TV Series or Movie
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law,The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best Supporting Actress, Television
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actor, Television
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
"Home," Ferdinand
"Mighty River," Mudbound
"Remember Me," Coco
"The Star," The Star
"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman
NPR's Bill Chappell contributed to this report.
