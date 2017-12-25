It's A White Christmas For Some In Northeast, Midwest

A winter storm system delivered Christmas Eve snow to Detroit, Chicago and other parts of the Midwest, and is now passing over the Northeast. Snow and sleet also struck some parts of the Pacific Northwest.

That means families in parts of the country woke up to a white Christmas, with corresponding joy or a touch of dread (depending, in no small part, on who has snow-shoveling duties).

And there's more to come for the states north of Pennsylvania.

🙂 A very white Christmas at my house in upstate NY today...

Just beautiful 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Mwn5Ceu6A1 — jack's grandaughter Jess🐾 (@claverackjac) December 25, 2017

Just woke up and saw Rudolph in the driveway!! His nose wasn't on though but it was definitely Rudolph, probably all tuckered out after a big night pic.twitter.com/EiTIBJlNxF — Ryan North (@ryanqnorth) December 25, 2017

I was dreaming of a white Christmas. And I totally got one. pic.twitter.com/aki35bGnJx — Billy Hallowell (@BillyHallowell) December 25, 2017

Let it snow ...

Its a Beautiful Morning 😍Mashallah

May u all have a blessed and peaceful Holiday season #WhiteChristmas pic.twitter.com/ETHmw5xnsp — نسرین (@Nas_k27) December 25, 2017

Woke up to a white Christmas! Merry Christmas to you and your families! pic.twitter.com/lUbpCjioLe — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas from Cold Antler Farm! Snowy morning here in upstate NY and more to come but the truck started, the coffee is hot, and cookies are in the oven! pic.twitter.com/IcukPGyFro — Jenna Woginrich (@coldantlerfarm) December 25, 2017

I have to say I love the whole #WhiteChristmas and how beautiful it is outside but... I'm about to go and shovel and if I'm not back in an hour I take it all back. Lol — PC Peter De Quintal (@StarWarsCop) December 25, 2017

In some areas, the weather has been far more picturesque than problematic, with just enough precipitation to make the treetops glisten and not much more.

White #Christmas in Englewood, NJ got us all like ... 🌲🌲🌲❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/bZ47kB8BlC — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) December 25, 2017

As the Weather Channel notes, this Christmas Day storm won't have the same widespread impact as the blizzard that struck the Northeast after Christmas 2010, for example.

But there are blizzard-like conditions in some states, and roads are expected to become perilous in some areas.

"Heavy snow is forecast for most of northern New England where amounts may close in on a foot," the National Weather Services forecasts. "Travel across this sector of the country will likely be hazardous."

