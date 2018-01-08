Golden Globes 2018: The Complete List Of Winners

Updated 11:00 p.m. ET

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards aired Sunday night on NBC. Below is the list of the winners and nominees. (Winners are in bold italics.)

Best motion picture — drama

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Call Me By Your Name

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — drama

Jessica Chastain (Molly's Game)

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)

Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Meryl Streep (The Post)

Michelle Williams (All The Money In The World)

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — drama

Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)

Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)

Tom Hanks (The Post)

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul)

Helen Mirren (The Leisure Seeker)

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes)

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes)

Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver)

James Franco (The Disaster Artist)

Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman)

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Hong Chau (Downsizing)

Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)

Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name)

Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)

Christopher Plummer (All The Money In The World)

Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Best director — motion picture

Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)

Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

Ridley Scott (All The Money In The World)

Steven Spielberg (The Post)

Best screenplay — motion picture

Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water)

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Liz Hannah, Josh Singer (The Post)

Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Aaron Sorkin (Molly's Game)

Best motion picture — animated

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

The Boss Baby

Best motion picture — foreign language

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)

In The Fade (Germany, France)

Loveless (Russia)

The Square (Sweden, Germany, France)

Best original score — motion picture

Carter Burwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Alexandre Desplat (The Shape of Water)

Jonny Greenwood (Phantom Thread)

John Williams (The Post)

Hans Zimmer (Dunkirk)

Best original song — motion picture

"Home" (Ferdinand)

"Mighty River" (Mudbound)

"Remember Me" (Coco)

"The Star" (The Star)

"This Is Me" (The Greatest Showman)

Best television series — drama

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

The Crown

Best television series — musical or comedy

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette And Joan

The Sinner

Top of The Lake: China Girl

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette And Joan)

Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette And Joan)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Jude Law (The Young Pope)

Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

Best performance by an actress in a television series — drama

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce)

Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Best performance by an actor in a television series — drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Best performance by an actress in a television series — musical or comedy

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Alison Brie (GLOW)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Frankie Shaw (SMILF)

Best performance by an actor in a television series — musical or comedy

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Kevin Bacon (I Love Dick)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Eric McCormack (Will & Grace)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette And Joan)

Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)

Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies)

David Thewlis (Fargo)

