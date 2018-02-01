With Marijuana Legal In Calif., San Francisco Is Dismissing 1,000s Of Convictions
San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday that his office will dismiss thousands of marijuana-related convictions dating back to 1975. This is in response to California legalizing recreational marijuana this year.
Corrected: February 9, 2018 at 12:00 AM EST
In this story, San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón mistakenly tells host Ari Shapiro that felons in California are not allowed to vote. In fact, felons are only barred from voting while incarcerated in prison or on parole.