NPR Board Unanimously Approves Measures in Response to Independent Report
Today, the NPR Board unanimously adopted a series of measures to help ensure that the Board's commitment to an inclusive and diverse workplace is reflected in the daily experiences of everyone at NPR. Our actions are intended to establish ownership of culture by the CEO and Senior Management Team, develop operating principles that provide meaning to NPR's culture, foster a strengthened environment of inclusivity and diversity, fully develop and implement the policies and procedures in the NPR Handbook and NPR Code of Conduct, provide multiple clear avenues to address workplace claims, and institute processes within the Human Resources team to engender trust within the organization.
Among the measures the Board has directed are:
We expect these measures will improve accountability at all levels, monitor and address culture issues and whether there are pay disparities, and strengthen HR management. We also have directed the Senior Management team to establish stronger metrics and visibility for the CEO and the Board on all HR, culture, and diversity and inclusion matters. These steps are fully supported by Jarl Mohn and the Senior Leadership Team and are in addition to the steps they already have taken to address these issues. We believe that our efforts represent a positive approach toward rebuilding the respectful and collaborative work environment we value at NPR.
