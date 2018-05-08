© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Top Stories: N.Y. Attorney General Accused Of Abuse; Farm Bill May Affect ACA

By Korva Coleman
Published May 8, 2018 at 7:13 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- N.Y. Attorney General Resigns After 4 Women Allege Physical Attacks.

-- In Japan, Remarks By Finance Minister Spark #Metoo Outrage.

-- Coalition Talks Collapse In Italy As Country Heads Toward A New Vote.

-- Farm Bill Could Undo Part Of The Affordable Care Act.

-- Sun Zhengcai, Once A Rising Star In China, Gets Life Sentence On Bribery Charges.

And here are more early headlines:

More Volcanic Fissures Open On Hawaii. (Hawaii News Now)

4 States Holding Primary Elections Today. (Vox)

Nigeria Says It Rescues 1,000 Hostages From Boko Haram. (CNN)

Armenian Opposition Leader Elected Prime Minister. (BBC)

Interim Memorial Opens Today For Pulse Victims. (Orlando Sentinel)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Korva Coleman
See stories by Korva Coleman