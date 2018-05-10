Former Ambassador Thomas Pickering Discusses CIA Nominee Gina Haspel

More than 100 former ambassadors signed a letter Wednesday opposing Gina Haspel's nomination to be director of the CIA. NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Thomas Pickering, a former ambassador and one of the signatories of the letter, and former undersecretary of state for political affairs, about why he opposes the nomination.

