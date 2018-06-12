© 2021 Maine Public
President Trump's Press Conference On North Korea Summit, Annotated

Published June 12, 2018 at 6:43 PM EDT
President Trump speaks during a news conference Tuesday after meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island in Singapore.
President Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Tuesday in Singapore. The two signed a joint statement committing to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

After the summit, Trump spoke to reporters about the meeting and took questions. Following is a transcript of the press conference, provided by the White House, annotated by NPR reporters.

