WATCH: The Science Behind Why Some Bullets Are More Destructive Than Others

Each year, more than 100,000 Americans are shot. And the wounds to bone and tissue caused by specially designed bullets also are getting more severe, according to surgeons.

Not all bullets are created equal. The energy of a bullet is determined by its mass and speed, and its wounding potential hinges on its ability to transfer its energy to a target; even rounds that are similar in size, or look similar, can cause dramatically different damage.

In this latest "Let's Talk" video, we examine fourof the most common bullets in America. We explain the physics behind their differences in design, and show why the destruction caused by one round in an AR-15-style weapon can be so much greater than a typical bullet used in target practice or hunting.

