Well, That Was Fast: Young German Speeder Earns, Loses License In 49 Minutes

An 18-year-old in Hemer, Germany, managed to earn and lose his drivers' license over the course of less than an hour.

He successfully obtained his license on Tuesday and celebrated — how else? — by going for a drive. At nearly twice the legal speed limit.

Just 49 minutes after he earned his license, a police laser speed gun clocked him going 95 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone — that is, nearly 60 mph in a 32 mph area.

Just like that, his brand-new license was no more.

The police were clearly amused. They posted on Facebook about the incident, writing, "Some things last forever — some not even an hour."

They even made a nice, shareable image of two police officers checking cars' speeds. "License gone in 49 minutes," it said.

The ill-fated young man didn't just lose his brand-new license. He's also facing a fine and will have a probationary period once he can drive again. And he'll have to take more driving lessons.

As for what, exactly, prompted the driver's haste? The police speculate that he may have been trying to impress four of his friends who were with him in the car.

In case you find yourself in Germany and are tempted to follow suit, Deutsche Welle has a cautionary note.

"While Germany is famous for not having a legal speed limit on most sections of its highways, police are strict in enforcing speed regulations in populated areas," the broadcaster writes. "Offenders are required to pay fines between €10 and €680 with a maximum driving ban of up to three months, depending on the severity of the traffic violation."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.