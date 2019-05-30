Renewable Energy Costs Drop To New Milestone, Report Says

A new report from the International Renewable Energy Agency finds renewable energy is now the cheapest option for new power generation throughout most of the world — and analysts expect the cost to continue to fall. Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Roben Farzad(@robenfarzad), who hosts the podcast and public radio show “Full Disclosure.”

