© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Renewable Energy Costs Drop To New Milestone, Report Says

Published May 30, 2019 at 1:33 PM EDT

A new report from the International Renewable Energy Agency finds renewable energy is now the cheapest option for new power generation throughout most of the world — and analysts expect the cost to continue to fall. Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Roben Farzad(@robenfarzad), who hosts the podcast and public radio show “Full Disclosure.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.