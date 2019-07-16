Emmy Award Nominations Announced For 2019

Nominations for the 71st Emmy Awards, which recognize excellence in television, were announced today in a live webcast.

The final season of Game of Thrones took a clear lead in the count, racking up 32 nominations across all categories including outstanding drama series. Other programs receiving many nominations include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel(20), Chernobyl(19), Saturday Night Live (18), Barry(17), Fosse/Verdon(17) and When They See Us (16). HBO (137) and Netflix (117) were by far home to the most nominations when sorted by network; NBC received the third-most nominations with 58.

The Emmys are named each year by the Television Academy. This year's awards show will be telecast live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

Below are this year's Emmy nominees in 24 major categories. A full list is available at the Emmys website.

Outstanding drama series

Better Call Saul(AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve(BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding comedy series

Barry(HBO)

Fleabag(Amazon Prime Video)

Russian Doll(Netflix)

Schitt's Creek(Pop TV)

The Good Place(NBC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel(Amazon Prime Video)

Veep(HBO)

Outstanding limited series

Chernobyl(HBO)

Escape at Dannemora(Showtime)

Fosse/Verdon(FX)

Sharp Objects(HBO)

When They See Us(Netflix)

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Viola Davis(How To Get Away With Murder)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Catherine O'Hara(Schitt's Creek)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Bill Hader (Barry)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Anthony Anderson (black-ish)

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Olivia Colman (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Joey King (The Act)

Aunjanue Ellis(When They See Us)

Niecy Nash (When They See Us)

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Benicio del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us)

Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl)

Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)

Asante Blackk (When They See Us)

John Leguizamo (When They See Us)

Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)

Outstanding variety talk series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee(TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live!(ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver(HBO)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah(Comedy Central)

The Late Late Show with James Corden(CBS)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert(CBS)

Outstanding variety sketch series

At Home with Amy Sedaris(truTV)

Documentary Now!(IFC)

Drunk History(Comedy Central)

I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman(Hulu)

Saturday Night Live(NBC)

Who Is America?(Showtime)

Outstanding documentary or nonfiction special

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened(Netflix)

Jane Fonda in Five Acts(HBO)

Leaving Neverland(HBO)

Love, Gilda(CNN)

Minding the Gap(Hulu)

The Inventor: Our for Blood in Silicon Valley(HBO)

Outstanding documentary or nonfiction series

30 for 30(ESPN)

American Masters(PBS)

Chef's Table(Netflix)

Hostile Planet (National Geographic)

Our Planet(Netflix)

Outstanding structured reality program

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank(ABC)

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (Netflix)

Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC)

Outstanding unstructured reality program

Born This Way (A&E)

Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)

Life Below Zero (National Geographic)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Outstanding competition program

American Ninja Warrior(NBC)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race(VH1)

The Amazing Race(CBS)

The Voice(NBC)

Top Chef(Bravo)

Outstanding host for a reality or competition program

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game of Games)

Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman (Making It)

RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race)

James Corden (The World's Best)

Marie Kondo (Tidying Up with Marie Kondo)

Outstanding television movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

King Lear (Amazon)

My Dinner with Hervé (HBO)

