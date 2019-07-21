Ireland's Shane Lowry Wins British Open In His First Major Title

Irishman Shane Lowry won the British Open on Sunday by six strokes in his first major title.

Lowry, who brought out loud cheers from the sellout crowd on every shot, began the day with a four-stroke lead. He shot one-over 72 and finished with a 15-under 269 total.

He marked the moment he became a major champion with a wide smile and an embrace of his caddie.

The 32-year-old took the title at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, just a few hours from where he grew up.

Despite rainfall and gusty winds, Lowry beat Tommy Fleetwood of England, who applied pressure to Lowry but ended in second place, having shot 74.

Lowry's win signaled the first Open played in Northern Ireland since 1951, and he became the second player from south of the border to lift the Claret Jug.

