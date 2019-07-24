© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Special Coverage: Highlights And Analysis Of Mueller Hearings

Published July 24, 2019 at 3:40 PM EDT

Former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees today. The committees subpoenaed Muller last month, instructing him to appear and respond to questions about his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

This hour-long special report from the NPR Politics team analyzes what Mueller further revealed today.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News