Live Analysis And Fact Checks: July Democratic Debate Night 2

It's Night 2 of the Democratic debate in Detroit, airing on CNN beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The second set of 10 candidates is making their case as to why they should be the next president of the United States.

Wednesday night's lineup includes a rematch between former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris, who had a tense exchange over Biden's record on race and busing in the first debates.

Also on the stage: Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Follow NPR's live coverage of the debate with real-time fact checks and analysis of the candidates' remarks in the blog above.

