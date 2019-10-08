© 2021 Maine Public
VIDEO: We Made A Horror Movie About The Business Of Horror Movies

By Bronson Arcuri,
Tsering Bista
Published October 8, 2019 at 10:22 AM EDT

Don't see the video? Click here.

It is really hard these days to make money in the movie industry. Most movies don't make money. But there is a notable exception: horror movies.

Seven of the 10 most profitable films of all time are horror movies, and the reason why is quite simple: Horror movies are cheap to make, and they're insanely popular.

