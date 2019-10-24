© 2021 Maine Public
If You Got A 7-Year (Or Longer) Car Loan, We Want To Hear From You

By Chris Arnold
Published October 24, 2019 at 6:32 PM EDT

More than a third of car buyers these days are taking out loans longer than six years. And more people are rolling unpaid debt from their last car into their new car loan. If that's you, we'd love to hear from you — especially if you've done both.

Please fill out this survey to tell us about your experience and how best to get in touch with you. A reporter or producer may contact you about doing an interview for a story.

NPR correspondent Chris Arnold is based in Boston. His reports are heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazines Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. He joined NPR in 1996 and was based in San Francisco before moving to Boston in 2001.
