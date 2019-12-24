5 Songs That Defined The Decade

Billboard’s senior director of charts Gary Trust (@gthot20) reviews the decade’s top songs.

The list includes hits from Maroon 5, LMFAO and The Chainsmokers.

Billboard’s Decade-End Hot 100 Songs

1. Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars, “Uptown Funk”

2. LMFAO Featuring Lauren Bennett & GoonRock, “Party Rock Anthem”

3. Ed Sheeran, “Shape Of You”

4. The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, “Closer”

5. Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

