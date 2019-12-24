© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Bill Aims To Expand Internet Access To Close The 'Homework Gap'

Published December 24, 2019 at 1:33 PM EST

Libraries around the country are increasingly starting to lend out mobile hotspot devices for patrons to connect to high-speed internet at home.

Democratic Rep. Grace Meng of New York wants to see this effort expanded and has proposed a new bill that would provide grant money for more mobile hotspots in communities, particularly so students who don’t have internet at home can do their homework.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with Rep. Meng (@RepGraceMeng)about her bill.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.