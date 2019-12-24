Tech Companies Founded By Women Raise Record $3.3 Billion From Venture Capitalists In 2019

All-female teams of tech company founders raised a record $3.3 billion from venture capitalists this year, according to new data out this month from the market research firm PitchBook. But gender discrimination is still a major problem in tech.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with Kara Swisher(@karaswisher), editor-at-large at Recode.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.