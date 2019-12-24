© 2021 Maine Public
Toddler Gets Really Excited About Her Christmas Present

Published December 24, 2019 at 6:29 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Aria Mojica's parents thought they were pranking her with the worst Christmas gift ever. But when the 2-year-old unwrapped her present, she was absolutely delighted.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ARIA MOJICA: Banana. Banana.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: You got a banana.

KING: In a video that went viral, they asked if she was happy, and Aria started kicking her feet.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ARIA: Yeah, I happy.

KING: There is a lesson here. Any present is a good present when you're 2. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.