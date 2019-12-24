Toddler Gets Really Excited About Her Christmas Present
NOEL KING, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Noel King. Aria Mojica's parents thought they were pranking her with the worst Christmas gift ever. But when the 2-year-old unwrapped her present, she was absolutely delighted.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
ARIA MOJICA: Banana. Banana.
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: You got a banana.
KING: In a video that went viral, they asked if she was happy, and Aria started kicking her feet.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
ARIA: Yeah, I happy.
KING: There is a lesson here. Any present is a good present when you're 2. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.