© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Potential Mass Graves Discovery Means For Tulsa, Oklahoma

Published December 24, 2019 at 1:11 PM EST
Ruins after the race massacre in Tulsa, Okla. (Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division, American National Red Cross Collection)
Ruins after the race massacre in Tulsa, Okla. (Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division, American National Red Cross Collection)

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, scientists recently announced evidence that two sites in the city could be mass graves. The community has long suspected there were mass graves of victims of the 1921 brutal race massacre in Tulsa’s African American Greenwood section.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Phil Armstrong, project director at the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.