David Sedaris Reads From 'Santaland Diaries'

In the mood for a classic holiday tale of comfort and joy? Well, writer David Sedaris' "Santaland Diaries" is not exactly that — but it is an NPR holiday tradition.

Sedaris once worked as a department store elf, and like a stale candy cane, the job left an odd taste in his mouth. But lucky for us, Sedaris turned his experience as Crumpet the Elf into "Santaland Diaries," which he first read from on Morning Editionin 1992.

Hearing Sedaris as Crumpet on Morning Edition has become a reliable favorite. (Learn more about how "Santaland Diaries" made its way on NPR from a 2017 conversation with Sedaris and This American Life's Ira Glass.)

Click the play button above to hear David Sedaris read from "Santaland Diaries."

