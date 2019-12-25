© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inside Kentucky's Tradition Of Whiskey-Making

Published December 25, 2019 at 12:20 PM EST
Bottles of Michter's Rye move down a conveyor belt at Michter's Shively Distillery in Louisville, Ky. (Luke Sharrett for Here & Now)
Bottles of Michter's Rye move down a conveyor belt at Michter's Shively Distillery in Louisville, Ky. (Luke Sharrett for Here & Now)

For the full article, click here

There are more barrels of bourbon in Kentucky today than at any point since the 1970s.

According to the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, there are more than 7 million barrels of bourbon aging in Kentucky — a state with only about 4.5 million people.

Host Jeremy Hobson revisits his travels to Kentucky last May.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.