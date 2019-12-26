Bus Driver Helps Reunite Lost Dogs With Owners

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. 'Twas just nights before Christmas, and in Milwaukee, the streets were empty except for two stray dogs - also, bus driver Jamie Grabowski, who was finishing up her shift. She saw the dogs.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JAMIE GRABOWSKI: Hey, you two - you need to go home right now.

KING: And in a video posted by the Milwaukee County Transit System, she brought them onto her warm bus. The dogs, both runaways, were reunited with their owners in time for Christmas. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.