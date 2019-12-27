© 2021 Maine Public
2019 In Television: Remembering The Stories That Can't Be Forgotten

Published December 27, 2019 at 12:52 PM EST

2019 was a turbulent year, to say the least, bucking trends and defying expectations — and the world of television was not immune.

Between the Central Park Five, the Chernobyl disaster and R. Kelly’s alleged sexual abuses, television took to task the stories that should not be forgotten.

NPR’s Eric Deggans (@Deggans) talks about the year in television.

