Nico DiMarco has been deaf since birth. In fact, his entire family is deaf.

Although he can’t hear, he’s always loved music and feeling the vibrations through his body. DiMarco is now a popular DJ with a large following.

Mikaela Lefrak (@mikafrak) of WAMU reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

