Taika Waititi On His Favorite Film Of The Decade

NOEL KING, HOST:

We are only a few days from the end of the decade, and so we asked some artists to share their favorite art from the last 10 years. Taika Waititi directed the movie "Jojo Rabbit" and he had a little trouble picking something at the start.

TAIKA WAITITI: My favorite piece of art or music from the past 10 years - maybe I haven't seen anything in 10 years. Is that scary? Isn't that scary? I haven't seen anything. Oh, my God. Have I listened to a song in 10 years? I'm just going to - I'm just going to pick a movie. I'm going to pick a movie. Can you just name a few movies that have come out in 10 - in the last 10 years? 'Cause I might just name something that probably came out in, like, 1989.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "GET OUT")

ALLISON WILLIAMS: (As Rose Armitage) You got your toothbrush?

DANIEL KALUUYA: (As Chris Washington) Check.

WILLIAMS: (As Rose Armitage) Do you have your deodorant?

KALUUYA: (As Chris Washington) Check.

WILLIAMS: (As Rose Armitage) Do you have your cozy clothes?

KALUUYA: (As Chris Washington) Got that.

WILLIAMS: (As Rose Armitage) What?

KALUUYA: (As Chris Washington) Do they know I'm black?

WAITITI: My favorite film of the last 10 years was "Get Out."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "GET OUT")

KALUUYA: (As Chris Washington, laughter).

BRADLEY WHITFORD: (As Dean Armitage) We hired Georgina and Walter to help care for my parents. When they died, I couldn't bear to let them go.

WAITITI: As a filmmaker, I'm very jealous because it's such a smart idea. And often the films these days, there's no really good idea behind them. It's just like, I'm going to do a character study, and I'm going to do a film with a divorce. I'm going to do a film about a kid who doesn't know his dad - which is all my films - but, you know, to have, like, a concept that, oh, these people are body snatching African Americans and this guy has been, like, basically catfished into this community is just really cool.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "GET OUT")

KALUUYA: (As Chris Washington) When there's too many white people, I get nervous.

BETTY GABRIEL: (As Georgina, laughter) No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No.

WAITITI: And, you know, it was scary, and I remember - actually, it's the first movie I've seen in I think in my life where during the movie I said the title - I yelled the title of the movie to the movie. And I remember yelling at the screen, get out (laughter).

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "GET OUT")

LAKEITH STANFIELD: (As Andre Logan King) Get out.

KALUUYA: (As Chris Washington) Yo. Yo, chill man.

STANFIELD: (As Andre Logan King) Get out.

KALUUYA: (As Chris Washington) Chill, Chill. Chill, man.

WAITITI: Thank you. Bye.

(SOUNDBITE OF MICHAEL ABELS' "SIKILIZA KWA WAHENGA (MAIN TITLE)")

KING: That was director Taika Waititi on his favorite movie of the past 10 years. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.