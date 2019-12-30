New SECURE Act Aims To Fix Retirement

The SECURE Act was a part of the $1.4 trillion spending bill that President Trump signed on Dec. 20. It stands for “Setting Every Community Up For Retirement Enhancement,” and it’s an effort to address the fact that a quarter of Americans have no retirement savings at all.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), a business analyst for CBS News and the host of Jill On Money,about the SECURE Act.

