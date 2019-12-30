Obamas' Speechwriter Explores Her Return To Judaism In 'Here All Along'
A former speechwriter for Michelle and Barack Obama long considered herself a secular Jew. But after Sarah Hurwitz signed up for an introductory Judaism class on a whim, she took a deep dive into centuries of Jewish texts, interpretations and debates that gave her a new moral compass.
Hurwitz joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss her new book, “Here All Along.”
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
