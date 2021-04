The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow all reached record highs in 2019. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Diane Swonk (@DianeSwonk), chief economist at Grant Thornton, about whether the strong markets will continue in 2020.

