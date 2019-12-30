© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What's Behind Automakers' Push To Make Even Bigger SUVs?

Published December 30, 2019 at 1:52 PM EST

Heading into the New Year, automakers are rolling out even bigger sport utility vehicles as they remain one of the most popular vehicles on the market. The 2021 Chevy Tahoe is a whopping 6.7 inches longer than the 2020 version.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Nathan Bomey(@NathanBomey), a business trends reporter for USA Today.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.