New Census figures show that the U.S. population is growing at its slowest pace in decades. This year the population grew by less than half a percent, driven by a drop in immigration and fewer births.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with William Frey, demographer and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

