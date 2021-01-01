2019 Awards

Public Media Journalists Association

Best Writing, 1st Place, Steve Mistler, "Maine's Pugnacious Governor Leaves Behind A Complex Legacy"

Radio Television Digital News Association Edward R. Murrow Awards

Regional Excellence in Writing, Fred Bever, "Former President George H. W. Bush Remembered in Maine"

Regional and National Excellence in Video, Brian Bechard, "The Rockpile: Mount Washington Weather Observatory"

Maine Association of Broadcasters

TV Feature, 1st Place, Rebecca Conley, "Lobster at Luke's on Tenants Harbor"

TV Enterprise, 1st Place, Fred Bever, Brian Bechard, Keith Shortall and Mark Simpson, "https://vimeo.com/325964234">Power Struggle in the Maine Woods"

Radio Feature, 1st Place, Jennifer Mitchell, "Etiquette Classes Help New Maine Grads Avoid Dinnertime Faux Pas"

Radio Public Affairs, 1st Place, Susan Sharon, "Eviction: Life Unpacked"

Radio Enterprise, 1st Place, Patty Wight, "Dixmont Man's Case Raises Questions About Use Of Force When Responding To A Mental Health Crisis"

Radio Continuing Coverage, 1st Place, Steve Mistler, "Ranked-Choice Voting"

Radio Continuing Coverage, 2nd Place, Fred Bever, "Power Struggle in the Maine Woods"

Radio Best Newscast, 2nd Place, Jennifer Mitchell

Radio Enterprise, 3rd Place, Steve Mistler, "Progressive Heavy Hitters Bankroll Maine PAC"

Radio Feature, 3rd Place, Susan Sharon, "Birds of a Feather — Why Crows Congregate in Winter"