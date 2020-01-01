© 2021 Maine Public
Chief Justice John Roberts Set To Be At Center Of Impeachment Trial

Published January 1, 2020 at 1:06 PM EST
U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. waits for the arrival of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the U.S Capitol Rotunda on December 03, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Jabin Botsford - Pool/Getty Images)
The timing of the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump is still up in the air, but one thing is certain, the person presiding over the trial will be Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic (@JoanBiskupic) about the role and other areas of the trial.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

