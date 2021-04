Ohio is home to one of the largest Amish populations in the country. Many of the Amish settlements overlap with rural Appalachian counties – where access to health care is hard to come by. So, one project is trying to bring breast cancer screenings to Amish women. WOSU’s Paige Pfleger (@PaigePfleger)reports.

